Mother and son found dead in their room in a decomposing state

Murder Title.jpeg File Photo

Thu, 9 Feb 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 24-year-old mother and her son have allegedly been murdered in Poano, Ashanti Region’s Bekwai Municipality.

The mother and her son were discovered in their room, decomposing.

According to Nana Poku, who was on the scene, the woman identified as Aggies had not been seen since last Friday.

Her mother, also known as Auntie Maggie, had searched her friends for her daughter to no avail.

The door to her room was also locked, so her mother assumed she had travelled.

Later, Aggie’s junior sister is said to have smelled an awful smell from her room, but her mother said it could have been a dead animal or the rain had entered her mattress because her room had leaked.

However, the odour worsened until the door was forced open in the presence of some committee members.

Aggie and her son were discovered in a decomposing state when the door was forced open.

The incident has shocked residents in the area, who have described it as unfortunate.

