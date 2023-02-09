0
Mother, daughter crushed in truck and tricycle accident in Bolga

Hhuj File Photo

Thu, 9 Feb 2023 Source: myxyzonline.com

A mother and her daughter have been killed in an accident in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

The accident involved a DAF truck loaded with onions and a tricycle.

The accident happened Tuesday evening and killed the mother and her 8-month-old baby who were on the tricycle.

The accident happened around 5pm at the traffic light close to the offices of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust off the Bolgatanga-Navrongo highway.

The rider of the tricycle with registration number M-20-UE 647, which was carrying food items together with the deceased, was moving from the main station direction towards Tanzui while the truck with registration number GT 5684 W was from Burkina Faso towards Bolgatanga.

The accident happened at the intersection.

A third passenger sustained severe injuries and is currently responding to treatment at the Bolgatanga Regional hospital.

The driver of the truck is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

Source: myxyzonline.com
