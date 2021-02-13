Mother, daughter in isolation treating coronavirus after bizarre clinic experience

A 32-year-old mother and her 5-year-old daughter have gone into self-isolation after testing positive for Coronavirus.

According to Abena (not her real name), she was refused a referral opportunity to test for Covid-19 after a doctor at an Accra-based clinic insisted she had typhoid, fever and malaria.



She also told Johnnie Hughes on TV3’s New Day that an official at her daughter’s school asked her not to disclose her current status to other parents.

Watch full video here:



