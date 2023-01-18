Mother hangs herself and son to death

File photo

A young mother and her son have committed suicide by hanging at Ajoa in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

An eyewitness identified as Nana Yaw is said to have met the lifeless bodies of the young mother and her son in the morning of Wednesday, January 18, 2023,.



The woman was captured and hanged, while her son, who was also hanged in the same building, was also tied with rope.



According to the eyewitness, the reason behind the suicide is not yet known.



“We came to work in the building as labourers and saw the lifeless bodies of the lady and her son when we got there.



“She could be in her early twenties, while her son would be around four years old. We don’t know where they come from, and we don’t know any of their family members. They are still there on the ropes,” 3news.com quoted Nana Yaw.

Assemblymember for Ajoa, Robert James Yankey, said the woman and her son, who they believe is from a different community, were seen begging for money a day before the incident, only to be found dead the next day.



“Information I have gathered is that residents around the community saw the young lady begging for money with her son yesterday around 4:00pm. Nobody saw them again until this morning, when we saw them dead in the uncompleted building.



"We do not know her in this community so we believe she came from somewhere else,” Assembly member for Ajoa, Robert James Yankey, indicated.



NYA/BOG