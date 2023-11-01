Mother killed in car crash along with her 5-month-old baby

Correspondence from Eastern Region
A mother and her 5-month-old son were killed in a car accident on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.
The yet-to-be-identified woman and her baby boy were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The accident which occurred on the Ofoase-Ayirebi road in the Eastern Region around 7 pm, also left seven other passengers seriously injured.
GhanaWeb gathered that the accident occurred when a trailer with registration number; WR 7522 - C loaded with timber logs rammed into a Toyota mini van carrying some passengers.
The minivan belonging to Sower Chemicals Company with registration number; AS 5951 - 17, according to information gathered, had parked along the road to enable a female passenger to alight and relieve herself when the trailer ran into them.
The dead and injured were rushed to the Oda government hospital where the latter are receiving treatment.