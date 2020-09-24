Mother of Jerry John Rawlings dies

The mother of the former president celebrated her 101st birthday on September 9, 2020

Madam Victoria Agbotui, the mother of former President Jerry John Rawlings, has died at age 101.

The death of Madam Agbotui has been confirmed by multiple sources close to the Rawlings’ family.



According to the sources, the mother of Mr Rawlings who recently celebrated her 101st birthday on September 9, 2020, had been unwell for a while.



The late Madam Victoria Agbotui was born in 1909 and has been a solid rock behind her son who has ruled the country for a period of 20 years.



During the reign of Mr Rawlings, Madam Agbotui was the head of the catering department at the presidency.

She was a native of Dzelukope near Keta in the Volta Region.



More to follow….



