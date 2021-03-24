Mother of murdered lady prays for God’s strength and justice

Harriet Kafui Ahiati was allegedly killed by her boyfriend

Correspondence from Western Region

Mother of Harriet Kafui Ahiati, the 25-year-old who was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend has prayed for God’s strength in her life and justice to prevail,



The woman who was approached by GhanaWeb could not speak due sorrow and depression but only said in a crying voice “the truth must come, oh God give me the heart” in this hard moment.



She earlier in an interview at the Ho Teaching Hospital, where she went to see the body of her daughter said “ I was not around when the incident happened, I have traveled so on my return I saw people in my house, I asked what was the problem, none was speaking so I opened the door only to see my daughter on the floor, they’ve killed a child for me” .



She further noted that, the two young couples have been dating “since she (Kafui) was in JHS, I know the guy for her as boyfriend “

Landlord of the house, Mr. Christian Tsotorvor narrating the incident mentioned that, he is optimistic that the lady was murdered by the boyfriend.



The Ho Municipal Police Command have initiated investigation into the development.



Prior to Harriet’s death, she was a high school graduate helping her mother in the market, she was an active choir member of Christ Power Ministry for all Nations in Ho. She was the only child for her mother.



The alleged killer, Jay Dordorye is also a popular footballer in Ho and a senior high school graduate.