Mother remanded in police custody for attempted murder of 2-year-old daughter

Source: Sylvia Awuye, Contributor

Residents of Agoeyevukope, a suburb of Aflao in Ketu South Municipality were thrown into a state of shock on January 18, 2024, at about 2 pm when some herdsmen called out that they had heard the cry of a child in one unused septic tank in an isolated apartment within the community.

To their dismay, a girl of about 2 years was discovered, but thankfully the water level was low and she was still alive.



Torgbui Ahiabli II of Klexorme took the child to the Ketu South Divisional Police Headquarters to make a formal report and the child was handed over to him for medical assistance and care.



A few days later, a young lady in her teens appears at the palace to claim the child.



Upon interrogations by the chief, the lady confessed that she dumped the child there due to financial constraints in taking care of her (the child) after her boyfriend abandoned her and the child.



The matter was quickly reported to the police which led to her arrest and further investigation by the Ghana Police Service.

Chief Inspector Leticia, told this reporter that the lady who gave her name as Mummy Tengey, an 18 years old came from Aneho, a town in Togo with her boyfriend to seek shelter at her mother's place at Yame-Kpatako because they were on the wanted list of Togolaise Police for crimes she did not disclose.



According to the Chief Inspector, the lady explained that due to financial constraints after her mother ejected her from the house, she had no other option than to end the life of the child.



She said after performing the sinful act, a friend promised to give her a job. Upon realizing her child was saved, she decided to come for her.



The Magistrate Court - Aflao presided over by H/W Sheritta Golo has remanded her into police custody to reappear on March 4, 2024, pending advice from Attorney General's Office.