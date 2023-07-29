Mother wants justice for defiled 3-year-old daughter

File photo

A mother of a 3-year-old girl suffering from vaginal pox after being sexually abused at Twifo Mintaso in the Twifo Atimorkwa District is pleading for justice.

Hannah Dapaah, 27, who currently resides in Tarkwa-Akyem, claimed she received a call from the grandmother that the 3-year-old victim is ill after they spotted blood spots in her trousers.



She responded to the call by transporting the woman to the Twifo Praso Government Hospital, where it was determined that the victim had been sexually molested by inserting his fingers into her vagina.



The minor identified the suspect who allegedly defiled her.



The man, identified as Wofa Kotoka however, has threatened to harm anyone who attempts to arrest him.



Before signing the medical report, the doctor who also examined the minor requested Ghc500.

The mother claims that they were unable to pay for the medical report.



They have, however, reported the event to the police, although no arrests have been made as of the time of publishing this story.



As a result, she is pleading with the police IGP and the police force to expedite the investigation to bring the criminal to justice.



Details of the story



According to the story, the suspect took the minor inside his room on the day of the crime because it was raining.

The suspect told the woman that he intended to detain her so that when the rains stopped, he could return her home.



However, the suspect is accused of inserting his fingers into the minor’s genitals.



After the victim began to bleed, the suspect abandoned her in the rain.



The victim returned home by walking in the rain.



When her grandma noticed she was bleeding, she phoned her mother, who took her to the hospital, where it was determined she had been defiled.