Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) salutes Samuel Whyte

Filmmaker and road safety advocate, Samuel Whyte

2 I/C of the Central 'Motor Traffic and Transport Department' (M.T.T.D) for Greater Accra Region, Superintendent Joseph Appiah, has commended the efforts of Ghanaian filmmaker, Samuel Whyte for strengthening his commitment to advocating for road safety practices in Ghana by launching the 'Samuel Whyte Foundation'; a road safety advocacy mouthpiece.

He praised the young filmmaker in front of the audience during the launch of the Neoplan Station at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra. Samuel Whyte is a known road safety advocate who uses social media to create awareness of the dangers of ignoring road safety education.



During his speech at the launch of the 'Samuel Whyte Foundation' in Accra, Superintendent Joseph Appiah said that he hoped that such an initiative could be expanded throughout the country.



"Our brother Samuel Whyte, God has touched his heart for him to initiate this program so road safety education can reach every corner of Ghana. Our brother Samuel Whyte, we thank you. May God continue to give you the strength to carry your work (road safety advocacy) throughout the entire Ghana", he said.

Samuel Whyte became a selfless road safety advocate after personally witnessing a fatal accident. He has since been active on social media with consistent content to create awareness of the dangers of our everyday actions and the lack of some facilities in some communities, which can lead to accidents on the road.



He has also been recognised by some awarding organisations for both his works as a road safety advocate and as a filmmaker.