Motor insurance tariffs to go up on December 1

Logo of the National Insurance Commission

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) has announced a review of motor insurance tariffs.

The revised motor insurance tariffs will take place effective December 1, 2022.



According to NIC, this review was in consultation with the Ghana Insurers' Association in the face of the economic challenges in the country.

Below is the statement signed by the Deputy Commissioner for Insurance, Micheal K. Andoh and dated November 23, 2022.