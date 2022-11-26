0
Menu
News

Motor insurance tariffs to go up on December 1

National Insurance Commission 1 Logo of the National Insurance Commission

Sat, 26 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) has announced a review of motor insurance tariffs.

The revised motor insurance tariffs will take place effective December 1, 2022.

According to NIC, this review was in consultation with the Ghana Insurers' Association in the face of the economic challenges in the country.

Below is the statement signed by the Deputy Commissioner for Insurance, Micheal K. Andoh and dated November 23, 2022.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Related Articles: