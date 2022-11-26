Sat, 26 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com
The National Insurance Commission (NIC) has announced a review of motor insurance tariffs.
The revised motor insurance tariffs will take place effective December 1, 2022.
According to NIC, this review was in consultation with the Ghana Insurers' Association in the face of the economic challenges in the country.
Below is the statement signed by the Deputy Commissioner for Insurance, Micheal K. Andoh and dated November 23, 2022.
Source: classfmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Economy to bounce back with Ofori-Atta’s admission of high-risk debt distress – Economist
- Motor insurance tariffs to go up on December 1
- We are in this state because a lot of media people have pampered this govt - Afriyie Ankrah chides
- TUC wants end to real wage decline next year
- Prices of gari, sachet water reduce following low demand
- Read all related articles