Motor rider granted bail over sale of ECG prepaid credit

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH¢50,000.00 bail to a 20-year-old commercial motor rider, who allegedly sold Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) prepaid credit illegally.

Issah Akuffo, who was charged with possession of stolen property and intentionally interfering with ECG’s distribution system meter, pleaded not guilty.



The Court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah, admitted the accused person to bail in the sum ofGH¢50,000.00 with two sureties.



The case has been adjourned to June 30, 2023.



Paul Assibi Abariga told the Court that the complainant was Mr Gideon Asare Ampofo, a Drywall Installer and resident of Amasaman whilst the accused person was a commercial motor rider, also residing at Amasaman.



The prosecution said in 2020, the complainant needed an Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) meter for his house at Amasaman.

He, therefore, contacted one Amos kwaku Duah, an electrician (now at large), who took GH¢2,400.00 and installed a meter for him.



The prosecution said when the power credit got finished and the complainant went to an ECG vendor to purchase, he was told that the meter recharge card was invalid.



It said Duah told the complainant that the card was valid and that he was unable to purchase power due to ECG network failure.



The prosecution said Duah allegedly sent someone, who used a different ECG prepaid card to recharge the meter for the complainant at a cost of GH¢ 100.00, adding that, that became the practice.



It said the complainant reported the matter to ECG Project Office and Akuffo was arrested when he came to the complainant’s house to recharge the meter for him on June 14, 2023.

The prosecution said the case was referred to ECG investigation Unit for investigation.



It said Akuffo stated in his investigation caution statement that he was a commercial motor rider at Amasaman Lorry Station and that Amos Kwaku Duah gave him the ECG smart card to be recharging power for the complainant.



The prosecution said the accused person, however, could not lead the police to Duah.