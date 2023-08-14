Motor rider in critical condition as trailer crashes woman to death

File photo

A fatal collision involving a motorbike and a trailer at the Gomoa Akotsi on the Kasoa Cape Coast highway has left the rider in critical condition and a female passenger dead, Adomonline.com reports.

According to the report published on Monday August 14, the deceased woman and the rider were commuting from Gomoa Akotsi to Kasoa in the same direction as the articulator vehicle.



Ibrahim Abubakar, an eyewitness who spoke with Adom News narrated how the unfortunate incident panned out.



According to him, due to heavy traffic on the road, the Okada driver chose to drive in the middle of the road.



In his bid to beat the heavy traffic, the Okada driver tried to overtake the truck when a metal on the side of the truck pulled them [Okada driver and passenger] to the ground.



The truck's back tire run over them, leaving the woman dead on the spot with the Okada rider sustaining severe injuries to his leg.



Emergency response teams dispatched to the scene provided urgent medical care before the Okada rider was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The deceased, who is reported to be in her late twenties has her body kept at the morgue awaiting identification by relatives.



BS/WA



