Motorbike robber jailed 10 years

The suspect was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for robbing a student

The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced Abraham Yeboah, an illegal miner, to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour for robbing a student of his motorbike.

Yeboah, who initially denied the offence, changed his plea to guilty and also pleaded with the Court for mercy.



Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Christian Osborn Amartey told the Court, presided over by Mr Marc Timarah Diboro, that Mr Emmanuel Boateng, the complainant, was a student who rode a Haojin motorbike valued at GH¢4,200.00 and resident of Manso-Manukrom.



He said Yeboah lived at Denkyira Ampabena and that on November 17, 2020, at about 0800 hours, the complainant was in charge of his motorbike when the accused asked him to convey him from Manso Manukrom to Manso Aboaboso.



Chief Inspector Amartey said on reaching a section of the road near a cocoa farm, he asked the complainant to stop the bike so he could wipe out the dust from his dress.



He said Boateng obliged but Yeboah rather pulled a knife and ordered him to surrender all he had on him, including the motorbike.

Chief Inspector Amartey said for fear of his life, the complainant handed over his money, cellular phone and the ignition key of the bike to the accused.



He said Yeboah sped-off on the bike but luck eluded him when he was spotted by the victim later in the day and caused his arrest with the assistance of some onlookers.



Prosecution said Yeboah was handed over to the Assemblymember in the area, who also handed him over to the Datano Police, where he was rearrested.



Yeboah, in his caution statement, admitted the offence and after investigations he was arraigned.