Motorcycle crashes two people to death at Akim Ofoase

The incident occurred at about 11:35 hours on Tuesday morning

Two persons, Richard Kwakye and Akua Serwah have lost their lives in a motor accident that occurred on the Akim Ofoase road.

According to Police Sergeant Francis Gomado, Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Regional Police Command said the incident occurred at about 11:35 hours on Tuesday morning.



He said one Nana Baffour Asare, Kyidomhene of Akim Adubiase accompanied by Kingsford Arhinful and three others came to the Akim Ofoase District Police charge office to report the accident.



He said they reported that on March 20, 2021, at about 19:30 hours, one Richard Kwakye on board a motorcycle knocked down one Akua Serwaah, 61, and both got injured.

Police Sergeant Gomado said the victims were rushed to the Akim Oda Government hospital but they all died shortly on arrival.



He said their bodies have since been deposited at the Oda Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.