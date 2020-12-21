Motorcyclist, another suffer life-threatening injuries over ‘bushmeat’

File photo

A motorcyclist and his pillion rider have sustained several degrees of life-threatening injuries after chasing and knocking down an antelope which they intended to go prepare for consumption.

According to reports, the two were headed for Akwatia late night and saw the antelope crossing the main road.



With the rider’s love for bushmeat, he increased the rate at which he was accelerating just so he could knock down the antelope.



Although he achieved his target of knocking down the antelope, the motor is said to have somersaulted several times.

The victims were rushed to the St. Dominic Hospital in Akwatia by some good Samaritans who saw them.



Confirming the report, the Lower West Akyem Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organization Addo Kwasi Annor said, “The accident occurred around the Osenase cemetery where the two persons on an unregistered motorbike knocked an antelope. I will not say they chased the animal but they were heading towards Akwatia where it crossed them and they knocked the antelope. The bikers were injured and have been taken to St. Dominic’s hospital in Akwatia. According to the Osenase Police, the names of the victims are yet to be received. The accident occurred around 10 pm”.