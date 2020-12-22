Motorist perishes on Navrongo - Sandema highway

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

One person has died and another left battling for his life after a horrific motor accident on the Navrongo - Sandema highway on Tuesday morning December 22, 2020.

The accident happened near Bonia after two persons on a motorcycle lost control of their wheel while trying to dodge a parked, broken vehicle on the stretch.



Eyewitnesses said the riders lost control of their motorcycle in an effort to prevent a head on collision with the parked vehicle but skidded off the road in the process and got dragged several meters under a bridge.



The fall resulted in severe damage to the head of one of the riders who died as the ambulance service arrived to transport them to the hospital.



The second person, who was inflicted with life-threatening injuries, is currently receiving medical care at the War Memorial Hospital in Navrongo.



An eyewitness said the broken vehicle was left at the spot for over 3 days without any form of warning signs informing other road users of what was head.

The eyewitness said the accident involving the riders brings to two the number of accidents caused by the broken vehicle. The eyewitness explained that a small car had earlier brushed against the vehicle but the occupants were lucky to escape unhurt.



"The accident happened at dawn. I believe the people laid there for long after the accident without help. Even there was another incident where a small car nearly hit that same vehicle but they were lucky because they did not get harmed. It was only the roof of their vehicle that got removed," said the eyewitness in the Kasem dialect.



As at the time GhanaWeb’s Senyalah Castro arrived at the accident scene, the vehicle and debris of the motorcycle had been towed away by the Police.



Broken pieces of the motorcycle could, however, be seen on the shoulders of the road, an indication that the accident was ghastly.

