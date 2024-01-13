Mount Sinai SHS faces struggles amidst abandoned projects and financial disputes

The school is dealing with the abandonment including a Boys dormitory and Classroom block projects

Hark Mount Sinai Senior High School in Akropong, Eastern Region, is grappling with serious challenges that are adversely affecting teaching and learning on campus.

The school, facing infrastructural hurdles, is dealing with the abandonment of a Boys dormitory and Classroom block projects funded by GETFUND, exacerbating an already strained educational environment.



These crucial projects have stalled for an extended period due to the government’s failure to pay contractors, leaving the school in a state of disrepair.



The increasing student population under the Free Senior High School policy has compelled the management to implement a double-track system, further emphasizing the urgency for completing these vital facilities.



In a bid to address the situation, the Parents Association stepped in to fund the construction of a classroom block.



However, financial constraints have left the project incomplete, leading to a legal battle with the contractor who has threatened to eject students if outstanding arrears are not paid.



The association, facing the dilemma, has made a partial payment to avert immediate repercussions.

The deplorable state of maker boards and the absence of teacher bungalows are additional concerns, with both affecting the quality of education.



Teachers, forced to rent in town due to the lack of accommodation, face challenges in providing effective supervision.



As the adversity deepens, stakeholders are increasingly demanding accountability.



The Headmistress of the school, Mercy Amoh Darkoah, who also serves as the Eastern Regional Women’s Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, is under scrutiny for the collection of Ghc200 and Ghc100 project and maintenance fees per student, respectively.



Allegations of the diversion of funds designated for teachers’ motivation during extra classes for final year students have further fueled discontent among educators.



The Mount Sinai SHS established in 1978 really needs urgent intervention to address these pressing issues, ensuring a conducive learning environment to improve quality education.