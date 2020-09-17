General News

Move from risky okada riding to a safer means of transportation – Bawumia to Okada riders

File photo

The Akufo-Addo administration will not legalise commercial motorcycle (Okada) business in Ghana, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

He urged the Okada riders to graduate from this risky business to a more safer means of transportation.



His comments come after claims that the government will legalise that particular activity following a promise by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to do so if the party wins this year’s elections.



Speaking at the joint launch of a strategic collaboration of Volkswagon & Blackivy to launch Volkswagon’s new assembled cars in Ghana, Dr. Bawumia stated that the NPP government will rather provide a better alternative for the Okada riders.



“I know that there’s been a recent discussion about Okada in Ghana, I think that in the context of what we are doing we will rather encourage the okada riders to come in and try to lease these vehicles so that they can run businesses.

“They need to graduate from this risky and less safe okada riding to a safer means of transportation. Their problem will be a lack of capital but if you bring in new leasing policies and we have our national ID cards with our digital addresses we can have a credit system working and give you an option other than this risky job.



He added: “You don’t want to finish graduate school and then make life in okada riding. You can have a better option and we’ll give you a better option.



“So, yes, we will not legalize Okada business. It may be a tough decision but it is in the interest of Ghanaians. We have had discussions but we will stick to our decision to provide a better alternative to okada riding. Let’s give them an opportunity to lease vehicles and pay over time.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.