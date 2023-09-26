Movement for Change: What you need to know about Alan's new ‘political party’

The Movement for Change is spearheaded by Alan Kyerematen

All things being equal, Alan Kyerematen will be on the ballot papers for the 2024 presidential elections in the country, grounded on his new Movement for Change.

This movement, according to the former flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is what he believes will give Ghana the needed change it deserves.



Announcing this on Monday, September 25, 2023, when he officially indicated his resignation from the NPP, a party he has been with since 1992, Alan Kyerematen stressed that this new movement will be fueled by the youth of Ghana.



“I will establish and lead a new MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE in Ghana. The brand logo for the MOVEMENT is the Monarch Butterfly, which politically symbolizes change and transformation, hope, and positivity. It also communicates strength, endurance, spirituality, and trust, which are key traits that I cherish as a Political Leader. In Akan, it is known as Afrafranto. The brand motto of the MOVEMENT is ‘Ghana Will Rise Again,’ which symbolizes hope for the future of Ghana.



“The new Movement will be led and powered by the youth of Ghana. Out of the over 17 million registered voters in the 2020 general election, the youth aged 18-35, years constituted over 9.4 million voters representing 55% (Fifty-five percent) of the total voters,” he said.



The former Minister of Trade and Industry also said that he believes the youth of Ghana can help him achieve this momentous feat especially because the agenda of the Movement for Change is to revert the alarming rates of issues troubling this group.



“It is acknowledged without doubt, that the youth represent the future of our country, and yet they constitute the most vulnerable section of our society. From available statistics, 85% (eighty-five percent) of all prison inmates in Ghana are aged between 12 and 35 years. This is profoundly alarming.



“It is also worth noting that every year over 300,000 (three hundred thousand) graduates from tertiary institutions in Ghana, excluding those from secondary institutions, enter the job market with little or no hope of finding a job. Clearly, public sector employment is not an option, with an already over-bloated public service. This phenomenon of pervasive employment crisis, is gradually becoming a national security threat, as evidenced by the recent ‘Occupy Julorbi House’ demonstrations,” he said.

The Great Transformational Plan of the Movement for Change:



Having announced his divorce from the New Patriotic Party, Alan Kyerematen has transported his popular GTP plan to his new movement.



According to him, with this 10-point GTP, he will bring the needed jobs and opportunities that the youth need to them and build a robust economy in the country.



“Ghana is at a crossroads and the dynamics of our time requires a transformational leader. I believe that I am the leader for this time. I have already put forward for the consideration of our country, the Great Transformational Plan (GTP) which will significantly deal with poverty, and bring prosperity to our nation.



“The GTP is anchored on Ten Pillars, namely;



1. Building a strong macroeconomic environment which will be characterized by a stable currency, low inflation, sustainable debt levels, revenue optimization, tight expenditure control, low competitive interest rates, strong external reserves, backed by high levels of liquidity to support the financial sector.



2. Introduce a New Agricultural Revolution (NAR) for Ghana, which will first take advantage of both local, regional and global markets; Secondly, be driven by technology, innovation and cutting-edge research; Thirdly, optimize value for farmers through value chains; and fourthly promote economies of scale through large scale commercial farming.

3. Promoting Industrial Transformation through value addition and the establishment of strategic anchor industries to diversify the Ghanaian economy. This will also involve the establishment of Industrial Parks and Special Economic Zones, as well as the aggressive promotion of Small and Medium Scale enterprise development.



4. Accelerated Infrastructure Development: Promoting Private sector financing for public infrastructure such as Roads, Railways, Ports and Harbours, Water Supply Systems, Public Housing etc. This will reduce Government’s exposure to the financing of such infrastructure projects.



5. Digital Mainstreaming: Mainstreaming digitalization in all Government and Public sector activities, and bringing digital technologies to the doorstep of the ordinary Ghanaian.



6. Energy Security and Diversification: placing greater emphasis on the development of renewable sources of energy, including but not limited to nuclear and hydrogen energy. This will require fast-tracking the execution of Government’s energy transition strategy.



7. Health: Expanding Health infrastructure and services by enhancing private sector participation in health service delivery across the country, as well improving the viability of the National Health Insurance Scheme.



8. Education: Undertaking a comprehensive review of existing reforms in the educational sector, particularly the Free SHS programme to ensure optimum efficiency and effectiveness in its implementation. Government will pay special attention to institutionalizing the link between industry, academia and educational institutions, and reinforce the importance of apprenticeship and internship. Considering the critical importance of early childhood development, a major thrust of Government’s new interventions in the educational sector, will be to improve basic education in all its form and nature, including but not limited to physical infrastructure, learning facilities, teacher training and curriculum development.



9. Tourism: Encouraging private sector investments in the development of world class tourism infrastructure, and also taking steps to leverage the tourism potential in each district and region of Ghana. In addition, my Government will facilitate air travel for tourists coming into the country by providing free visas including Visas on arrival. Finally, the development of the creative industry in Ghana will be the backbone of the new reforms in the tourism industry. This will include but not be limited to impactful reforms in the following creative industries; Film, Dance, Theatre, Music, Literature and Multimedia Arts.

10. Natural Resource Management: Developing and implementing a comprehensive programme for the management of Ghana’s Natural resources. This will include but not be limited to Oil & Gas; Solid Minerals; Water & Marine resources; and Land and Forest resources. As a target, there shall be no export of raw materials from Ghana in any form or nature, without a minimum of 60% value addition by the year 2030. This will usher in Ghana’s decade of industrial transformation, spanning the year 2025 to 2035.



11. Decarbonization and Climate Resilience: Scaling up Government’s current efforts at reducing Ghana’s carbon footprints and facilitating access to the carbon trading markets, as well as establishing mechanisms to strengthen the country’s preparedness against the negative effects of climate change and climate variability.



12. National Security and Defence Optimization: Deploying resources to strengthen National Security and Defence Mechanisms and Infrastructure, to deal substantively with emerging security threats and challenges, particularly in the Sahalian region.



13. Downsizing Government: Overhauling the architecture of the public service in Ghana by consolidating some existing Ministries, Departments, and Agencies. This will lead to a lean Government structure that will ensure operational efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of Government services, and also reduce cost to the National Budget.



14. Strategic Engagement with the International Community: Restructuring Ghana’s diplomatic and economic relations with the International Community, based on the principle of ‘positive neutrality’, with a focus on promoting the strategic interests of Ghana, as well as our shared commitment to humanity and the preservation of peace around the world.



15. Sports: Investing in world class new generation sports facilities in selected competitive sporting disciplines. In this regard, Government will encourage the participation of the private sector in the development of sports infrastructure around the country, including sports academies.



The Great Transformational Plan will provide “Jobs for the People, Cash for the People.”

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







AE/BB