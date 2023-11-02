Movement for Change hits Kumasi with outreach programme, City comes to a standstill

Some participants in a picture

The Movement for Change led by Mr. Alan Kyerematen inaugurated on the 25th of September, 2023, has embarked on an outreach program in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti region.

Clad in their gold T-shirts with the butterfly logo, the volunteers entered the central business district of Kumasi as well as the market centers to market their movement to the people of Oseikrom.



The reception that greeted the volunteers was overwhelming to the extent that at some point, the team had to beg the people to forgive them for their inability to provide them with more paraphernalia of the movement.



Voters in the city gave a thumbs up to the team for their wonderful work and assured the volunteers that it is just a matter of time that they will see all of them as businessmen and women join the movement as volunteers and that the country needs to be saved from the hands of the NPP and the NDC.

A leading member of the Movement, Solomon Owusu said with less than 14 months to go into election 2024, if the mindset of those in the two leading political parties who have led this country cumulatively for thirty-two (32) years is that election 2024 will be one of the usual and normal elections where the Ghanaian in spite of the unprecedented hardships that have been unleashed on them will just go and choose between NPP and the NDC, then those in the two leading parties will have to have a second thinking.



He added that the movement for change will be a force to reckon with and history surely will be made.