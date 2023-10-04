Movement for Change not a political party - Alan Kyerematen clarifies

Alan Kyerematen engaged in a conversation with Otec FM

The former stalwart of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has said that the movement he formed recently to wrestle for political power in the country is not a political party.

According to the former minister of Trade and Industry, he formed the movement as a vehicle to organize people and resources to battle for the 2024 Presidential polls.



Speaking on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's afternoon political show dubbed "Dwabrem" on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, Alan Kyerematen indicated that he has unique selling propositions as a leader which are vision, competence, integrity, and action to change the political status quo by moving Ghana beyond the duopoly of the two main political parties in Ghana; the NPP and NDC.



“What Ghana needs is a new transformational leader and not another political leader, hence the Movement for Change which would be anchored on moving Ghana beyond the duopoly of NDC and NPP towards a more united government, under which the governance structure will focus on one national agenda”, he explained.



Alan Kyerematen said he would promote the establishment of a government of national unity, build consensus on a national development Agenda, and inspire behavioral and attitudinal change in the people of Ghana.



Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen on September 25, 2023, resigned from the NPP to form Movement for Change to contest in the upcoming presidential election.



Unveiling the movement, Alan Kyerematen said the brand logo for his movement is the monarch butterfly which symbolizes change and transformation, hope and positivity.

Some political analysts have since questioned the former minister whether or not his movement is a political party or not.



Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen responding to this question said the movement is not a political party.



"To form a political party, the constitution has stipulated some procedures one has to pass through, so I want to state emphatically that, my movement is not a political party".



"Just as I announced, I am going into 2024 as an independent candidate, but I needed a vehicle to bring my followers together and fight for power", he said.



According to him, he is in politics because he wants to serve the people of Ghana and that he has proved his worth under two NPP administrations.