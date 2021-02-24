Mpohor DCE distributes over 4,000 nose masks, sanitizers to churches

Ignatius Asaah Mensah distributing the sanitizers

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Mr. Ignatius Asaah Mensah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Mpohor in the Western Region has distributed 2,400 nose masks to some churches in the area to combat the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the DCE also distributed 2,400 alcoholic-based hand sanitizers to these churches.



The beneficiary churches were; Mpohor Methodist Church, Mpohor Roman Catholic Church, Mpohor Assemblies of God, The Church of Pentecost, Christ Apostolic Church International, Taylor Church, SDA churches in Mpohor and the ICGC.



Making the presentation, the DCE Ignatius Asaah Mensah urged the leadership of the churches to continue to put measures in place for their members to observe the laid down Coronavirus safety protocols.



"I will take this opportunity to urge you to put measures in place for your members to follow regarding the Coronavirus safety protocols because the Coronavirus is very real", he said.



He added that: "I will also beg all members of these churches to wash their hands frequently and observe social distancing and also wear nose masks whenever you are stepping out".



The DCE called on the leaders of the churches and their members to continue to pray earnestly against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic to vanish from the world.

"As we keep on observing the Coronavirus safety protocols, let us also pray always against this killer disease to vanish from the world and I believe that if we pray always one day this killer disease will vanish", he added.



He, therefore, took the opportunity to pledge to distribute over 8,000 nose masks and hand sanitizers to other churches and other communities.



"In the coming days, I will distribute more sanitizers and nose masks to other churches and other communities and the District Assembly will continue to educate members of the Assembly to observe the protocols and stay alive", he ended.



The leaders of the churches were full of excitement and thankful to President Akufo-Addo and the DCE for the kind gesture.



They promised to make sure that their members adhere to the protocols and took the opportunity to pray for the DCE.

