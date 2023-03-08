Mpohor District Assembly holds 66th Independence Day Celebration at Adum-Banso

The DCE of Mpohor district, Ignatius Asaah -Mensah and other dignitaries

Source: Chris Nkrumah

The 66th Independence Anniversary of Ghana was celebrated at Adum-Banso, in the Mpohor District.

Speaking on the theme for the celebration, “Our unity, our strength, our purpose”, the district chief executive, Ignatius Asaah- Mensah entreated all gathered to continue in unity as a nation and shun what divides us.



The electrifying cultural displays put up by BOPP D/A elementary and Junior High Schools really entertained the audience and got them glued. Climax of the celebration was the matching competition by the participating schools where the



schools exhibited their matching prowess. At the end, deserving schools were awarded.



Member of parliament for the district, John Kwabena Abbam Aboah Sanie, in his address, encouraged the people to remain in unity and always place the best interest of the district and Ghana first in their diverse fields of endeavour as that is the surest way to achieve our purpose as a better developed district and nation.



He subsequently accounted to the people on the remarkable successes chalked in the education sector under his leadership. In line with the MP’s second edition of his educational initiative, “ The MP’s Best Teacher(s) and Student(s) Award Scheme” he presented four (4) brand new Lenovo laptops to best performing



teachers at the kindergarten, primary, junior and senior high levels.

He also awarded four(4) overall best male and female students in the basic and senior high exams (BECE / WASSCE) respectively.



They received brand new Samsung galaxy tablets each. The gesture will also encourage others to be steadfast in the discharge of their duties and studies.



The paramedics were not left out of the celebration. They professionally attended to those who fainted due to the long hours of standing in the scorching and tainted sun.



Nana Brempong (the 3rd), paramount chief of Adum-Banso in his address advised all to shield away partisan politics and forge ahead for the growth of the district and the country at large.



The nationwide celebration was held at Adaklu, in the Volta Region.



