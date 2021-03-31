Mpohor MP donates to graduating beauticians

John Sanie presenting hairdressing dryers to the graduands

Source: Isaac Manu, Contributor

Graduating students of the Mpohor District branch of the National Hairdressers and Beauticians have been assisted by the Mp for Mpohor, John Aboah Sanie.

In all, 25 women who had successfully undergone a 3-year apprenticeship training graduated through the sponsorship of DCE for Mpohor District, Ignatius Asaah Mensah under President Akufo Addo's initiative aimed at empowering women in rural communities.



Graduants received free hair- drying machines from the MP, a gesture which wás to enable them to start their own business. The Mpohor MP also donated 50 Bags of cement and 2 packets of roofing sheets to support the ongoing construction of a training centre for the Mpohor District wing of the National Hairdressers and Beauticians Association.



Addressing the gathering, John Sanie thanked executives and tutors of the Association for patiently training and guiding the trainees.



" I wish to congratulate the graduands for enduring the test of time during their training", the MP added, and implored them to always be good ambassadors of highly professional integrity.

John Sanie admonished the youths in the district not to hesitate in taking advantage of any apprenticeship / or skills training opportunity, explaining that it was one of the surest ways to reducing unemployment and idleness.



Ignatius Asaah Mensah, DCE for Mpohor thanked the beauticians association and the graduands for their hard work, and expressed gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo, through whose efforts the apprenticeship initiative was made possible.



The graduands were later presented with their certificates to signal the beginning of their professional life, having submitted themselves to training, which many could not complete.