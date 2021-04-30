Mpraeso Amanfrom Basic School appeals for furniture

File photo

Mr Samuel Akuamoah, Headteacher of the Mpraeso Amanfrom M/A Basic School, has appealed to the Government to provide the school with more furniture to improve studies and help students to observe the social distancing protocol.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Mpraeso Amanfrom in the Kwahu West Municipality, he said inadequate furniture was affecting teaching and learning because most classrooms were congested.



He also said the classrooms were inadequate to accommodate the students, and, therefore, hindering lessons delivery.



Mr Akuamoah said the school enrollment had increased following the introduction of the school feeding programme and commended the Assembly authorities for the move.

He called for assistance for the school to have an ICT laboratory, teachers' bungalows and a library to enhance quality teaching and learning.



He also called on organisations and philanthropists to support the school with teaching and learning resources.