Mpraeso MP expresses worry about exodus of nurses and teachers

David Opoku Ansah is the MP for Mpraeso Constituency

The Member of Parliament for the Mpraeso Constituency, David Opoku Ansah has expressed worry about the increasing exodus of Ghanaian-trained nurses and teachers.

In the last couple of years, Ghana has witnessed an increased exodus of trained nurses and teachers in search of greener pastures due to unfavourable working conditions.



In view of this, Davis Opoku Ansah expressed his worry as he presented health logistics to ten CHPS compounds in Kwahu South Municipality.



“Most of these advanced countries (UK, Canada, USA) are giving away visas for skilled workers, and our trained teachers and nurses are leaving for these countries for free without the state getting anything in return, and that is affecting the workforce in this country.”

“But the most important thing is the equipment they need to work because if you post a nurse to a health facility and they go there and can’t work because there is no equipment, they become frustrated. So it will be important for us to improve the facilities for them to work,” Davis Opoku Ansah said on Rainbow Radio Accra.



Receiving the items, Felix Ahome, who spoke on behalf of Dr. Kwasi Owusu, Municipal Health Director, thanked the MP and promised to use them for the right purposes.



Some of the equipment he donated includes delivery beds, hospital beds, drip stands, scales, BP apparatus, and more.