Mpraeso MP rants over faulty elevator in parliament

Davis Opoku Ansah 750x375aa Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso Davis Ansah Opoku

Fri, 14 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

During a parliamentary session on Friday July 14, 2023, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso Davis Ansah Opoku drew attention to the issue of non-functioning elevators in the parliamentary building, emphasizing its impact on the mobility of MPs.

During the session, the MP stated, "I rise to speak on matters of welfare, which I think are likely affecting members of parliament upon attending to matters of this house. Mr. Speaker, truth be told, all the elevators in this house..."

The Speaker, Andrew Amoako, interjected, questioning whether the welfare matter was appropriate for discussion in that forum.

However, the MP responded, highlighting the issue's relevance to attendance and the smooth operation of the chamber.

He stated, "Mr. Speaker, we cannot live in a house where facilities that are supposed to facilitate our smooth operation in this house are not working. It's a problem, and I feel that I need to raise it specifically on this floor so we can address it properly. All the elevators are not working."

The Speaker said the attention of the house has been drawn to the issue and efforts are being made to ensure the problem is fixed.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
