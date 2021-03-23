Mpraeso: Work to begin on Bepong-Ntomem road, MP calls for local work force

Davis Ansah Opoku, Mpraeso MP flanked by others during the ceremony

The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso Constituency, Mr. Davis Ansah Opoku, is urging the contractor to const use local labour instead of bringing in workers from other areas in the construction of the 27.5 Kilometers road.

He made this comment during the handing-over of the site to Messrs I.B Maigidi Limited by the feeder roads engineers.



He said, “This road is crucial to stopping the importation of Banana to Ghana as Bepong can produce to meet our demand and even export to other countries.”

Present at the short ceremony included the Regional Minister, Hon. Seth Acheampong, Municipal and District Chief Executives from Kwahu West, Kwahu South, Kwahu East, and Afram Plains North and South. The former Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, the Regional Engineer, was also present.



The project is expected to be completed in 24 months.