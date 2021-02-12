Mr. Chairman, let the nominee know that you are in charge - Haruna

The Ranking Member of Parliament's Appointments Committee, Haruna Iddrisu, has charged the Chairman of the Committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu, to remind the minister-designate for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, that he [Kyei-Mensah Bonsu] is not the one in charge.

In his opening remarks at his vetting in the House, the leader of the majority caucus in Parliament lightly challenged a few things that the Chairman said to him.



The first was when the nominee took his oath and affirmation.



The nominee, asked by the chairman why his hand was not up when he took the affirmation, responded that he did not do so because he does not swear due to his faith.



The next was when he tried to correct the description of Joseph Osei-Owusu of his role as "minister-designate for Parliamentary Affairs" to which Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu sought to explain that he was not a "designate".

The Chairman however insisted that to the Committee, he remained a minister-designate.



While the tone of the exchanges appeared friendly, the Ranking Member, Haruna Iddrisu cut in with the advice, "Mr. Chairman, let the nominee know that you are in charge."



Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu is the sixth nominee by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appear before the committee to be vetted.



