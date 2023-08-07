Mrs Clara Agyemang inspires women at Taabea Notable Women of Substance Conference

The conference was graced by the presence of Dr Theresa Oppong-Beeko

Source: GNA

Vice President of Taabea Company Limited, Mrs Clara Agyemang, has reaffirmed its commitment to the development and empowerment of women.

Mrs Agyemang emphasized this during her speech at the Notable Women of Substance Conference held at La Maison Lounge in the Airport Residential Area on Saturday, 29th July.



The conference, organized by Mission Africa Incorporated in collaboration with Taabea Company Limited as the Headline Sponsor, provided a platform for women from Ghana, the US, and the UK to network and share their experiences on the journey to achieving success in their respective fields.



In her address, Mrs Clara Agyemang highlighted the belief of Taabea Company Limited that empowering women is essential for the overall development of the nation.



She stated, "I firmly believe that empowering women is the key to creating equality. As a woman, I like to see a woman grow. We firmly believe that when women are empowered, homes, communities, and the nation will be empowered. This is why we are supporting this program."



Mrs Agyemang also praised Mission Africa Incorporated for organizing the conference, expressing deep appreciation for their commitment to impacting lives. She lauded the strength and determination of women in creating positive change in the world.

The conference was graced by the presence of Dr Theresa Oppong-Beeko, Founder and President of Manet Group, who served as the Chief Special Guest of Honour.



Dr Oppong-Beeko's company is Ghana's second-largest Real Estate Firm, and she is recognized as Ghana's First Female Millionaire and the second richest woman in the country.



Dr Akosua Sumney, Co-Founder of Mission Africa Inc., emphasized that the goal is to empower women by providing them with opportunities to learn skills, build, and develop themselves, rather than seeking to compete with men.



The conference received sponsorship from various companies, including Adonko Company Limited, which introduced its new brand of soft drinks, Angel Cola, as the Official Drinks Sponsor. Photo Club, acted as the Official Photographic Company, setting up a whole studio at the event venue.



The successful event was organized by Lady Pat, an Event Management Consultant, who extended invitations to prominent figures such as Dr. Oppong-Beeko and Mrs. Agyemang, as well as other notable women of substance in attendance. The conference also garnered support from Special Ice and Konzoom, among other sponsors and media partners.