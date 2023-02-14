1
Menu
News

Mrs Quashigah regards us as nobodies - School feeding caterers picket over unpaid arrears

School Feeding Caterers Picket At Secretariat The caterers are demanding the payment of some arrears owed them

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A number of caterers under the government’s School Feeding Programme besieged the national secretariat of the programme on Monday, February 13, 2023.

The aggrieved caterers stormed the secretariat to demand the payment of some arrears owed them by the government as well as what they described as unlawful deductions.

In a video shared by UTV, some of the caterers are heard calling out the National Coordinator of the Programme, Mrs Gertrude Quarshigah for failing to address their concerns and treating them with disrespect.

“Mrs Quashigah regards us as nobodies and because of that she does not listen to anyting we have to say. She should resign and leave the system else the next we will prove to her that Yaa Asantewaa, a female was part of the fight to claim Ghana’s independence. We are very serious, so, she should come out and pay us or explain to us the rational behind the deductions,” a member of the group lamented to the media.

Mrs Quashigah in May 2021 was sacked by the then Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo via a letter.

However, the minister on the orders of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was later forced to issue a statement withdrawing the dismissal.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





GA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘FixTheCountry’ originator speaks on why he failed to join protesters
Ibrahim Mahama to fly former NSMQ genius to South Africa for treatment
How police officers disguise as prostitutes to help arrest criminals
Afari-Gyan advises political parties
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi