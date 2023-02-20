Mudor Assembly Member supports 100 SHS students with trunks, chop boxes

Francis Asare being supported to make the presentations

Source: Koku Agbey, Contributor

The Assembly Member for Mudor Electoral Area and acting Ashiedu Keteke Sub Metro Chairman, Francis Asare, in collaboration with Base Pharmacy, has supported Junior High School (JHS) graduates who have successfully passed their exams and are preparing to enter into Senior High Schools (SHSs).

Francis Asare and Base Pharmacy through the ‘Lifeline Support’ for new SHS entrants, donated one hundred (100) trunks and one hundred (100) chop boxes to deserving students.



At a ceremony to present the items to the students, Francis Asare indicated that this has not been the first time he is extending a helping hand to students of his electoral area.



He mentioned that he had for the past years organized extra classes for JHS candidates with over thousand students benefiting.



He expressed the hope that the interventions he put in place have helped the students in gaining excellent grades which enabled them gain admission to Senior High Schools.



Commenting on the latest donation, Francis Asare noted that during their extra classes, he promised to give trunks and chop boxes to the students if they pass their examinations and gain admission to SHSs.

He mentioned that acquiring such items had been a burden on some parents and for that matter, he decided to assist.



“I contacted Base Pharmacy who agreed to support me. I can tell you that the initial number of trunks and chop boxes I intended to present to the students was increased by Base Pharmacy. That is why we are seeing these 200 trunks and chop boxes,” he said.



He also mentioned that he, together withy Base Pharmacy are going to give to each of the hundred students one bowl of gari.



On his part, Charles Quaye, a representative of Base Pharmacy said it is the idea of Base Pharmacy to invest in the future of the children and that the provision of the items is in line with that agenda.



“We are thinking of their future and doing things like these for them will make them take their studies seriously. We are encouraging them not to joke with their studies so that they must do well and perform excellently in their works,” he said.