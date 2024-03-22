Mulan Smart Educational Centre marks Neurodiversity week

Thara Brigitte Mills

Source: GNA

Mulan Neurodiversity School is an inclusive school that specializes in handling educational and social support challenges in neurodiverse children. The school also provides support and consultancy services for schools and families with neurodiverse learners/children respectively.

The school runs a multi-disciplinary curriculum that provides learners with individual learning opportunities and serves children with special needs, high-quality early childhood education, specialized care, and on-site therapeutic services. Mulan Neurodiversity School stresses skills such as collaboration and teamwork, creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving approach to teaching and learning.



Mulan Neurodiversity School is fully registered and authorized by the requisite educational regulators and authorities including the National School’s Inspectorate Authority (NASIA), Pyramid USA, Montessori and ASDAN. MSN’s focus is to provide all-round education to neurodiverse children with special needs emphasis on addressing cognitive and learning gaps, emotional and social gaps, communication gaps and general child development delays through individualized hands-on learning opportunities, fulfilling inclusive work, and meaningful social connections.



Neurodiversity Week is a global initiative that challenges stereotypes and misunderstandings surrounding neurological differences. The weeklong celebration runs from the 18th to the 24th of March.



Based on this backdrop, the Founder of Mulan Smart Educational Centre and Mulan Neurodiversity Unit, Thara Brigitte Mills instituted a special Ed’s curriculum to give these children an all-inclusive education.



The founder who is a seasoned professional with a diverse background, excelling in education, business management, and social work, with her dedication to creating positive and enriching experiences for children and teen with her dedicated and committed staff, parents who enroll their children with special needs at the Centre are assured of excellence.

Neurodiversity



Neurodiversity is a term that seems to be everywhere these days. And gradually, parents are using this term to describe their children and young adults with special needs.



In simple terms, neurodiversity means that there are many differences in the way people’s brains work. There’s no “proper” or “improper” way. Instead, there is a wide range of ways that people perceive and respond to the world, and these differences should be embraced.



The term neurodiversity was coined in the 1990s to fight stigma and promote acceptance of people with autism. But it also includes other conditions that involve neurological differences, such as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), which affects people's behaviour and can be diagnosed in childhood or adulthood, and learning disorders like dyslexia; a learning disability which affects skills involved in reading, spelling and writing, and dyscalculia; which also affects a person’s specific and persistent difficulty in understanding numbers, leading to mathematics difficulties.



Inclusive Soccer Academy

Mulan Smart Educational Centre recently launched the inclusion soccer academy which seeks to harness and nurture hidden talents in children with special needs.



Managers of the school believe that diversity and inclusion are fundamental principles that should be upheld in all aspects of society, including education.



In the changing world, diversity refers to the representation of individuals from different backgrounds, abilities, and experiences. Inclusion, on the other hand, focuses on creating an environment where everyone feels valued, respected, and supported.



When these principles are applied to special needs education, it does not only provides equal opportunities for individuals with disabilities but also contributes to the overall growth and development of society as a whole.