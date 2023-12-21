Multi-level ignorance: Presidential Staffer replies A Plus over alleged assassination attempt on OSP

A plus

Samuel Bryan Buabeng, a presidential staffer has responded to political commentator Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, over claims of assassination attempts on the Special Prosecutor (SP) Kissi Agyebeng.

The Staffer accuses A Plus of ignorance regarding law, politics, security, and intelligence, asserting that the alleged attempts may be staged for sympathy.



“Kwame Asare-Obeng (A-Minus) your post exposes your ignorance of law, politics, security, and intelligence in law enforcement. Kissi Agyebeng may be staging his own assassination to elicit sympathy after scandalizing the judiciary and you have fallen for the scam.



“Which professional assassins leave five footprints to be captured on photos if the assassination attempts have not been faked five times by the beleaguered Special Prosecutor for sympathy and to divert attention from his miserable failures? I challenge you to release the photos of the fake five attempted assassinations," his post read in part.



In a Facebook post on December 20, 2023, he challenged A Plus to produce evidence of the purported five assassination attempts and questioned why Agyebeng hadn't reported them to the police.

“By the way, did he report the five attempted assassinations to the police who have the mandate to investigate attempted assassination and murder?



“If not, why not? Is he afraid the police will expose the fake assassination attempts on himself like the police exposed a previous Minister of Heath for staging a fake assassination on himself at Labone?



“Come on, put your stomach aside and use your brains, Master! Why will the police invite you for questioning when the conman who has hypnotized you has not dared to report his own fake assassination to the police? But why don’t you go to the police and volunteer information so that at the end of the day they can charge you for deceit of public officer?” he added.



The response also questions the necessity of bulletproof cars for the SP, arguing that neither the law nor regulations mandate such security measures.

A Plus, in a Facebook post on December 19, 2023, justified the Special Prosecutor’s request for armored vehicles, as contained in a 2021 application for the clearance of some vehicles.



Recently, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), got slammed after its vehicle request document addressed to the finance ministry, went viral.



The request for four types of armoured-plated vehicles and 12 types of soft or light-body vehicles totaled at GH¢29,952,000, were captured, among others.



However, A Plus argued that an armoured vehicle is an essential requirement for the Special Prosecutor, who has encountered a series of assassination attempts and accused Samuel Bryan Buabeng of being used to do dirty work in the said allegations.

“You want to assassinate someone. You have made five attempts on his life this year alone, but you are angry he has requested bulletproof cars which is a requirement under the law that set up his office.



"Did the special prosecutor set up the OSP? Should I release the photos of all the attempts or you'll shut up over there and allow the man to do his job? Like, he should avail himself for k!ln abi? I'm surprised he didn't even request for bulletproof bulldozers. You have children but every day you want to k!l somebody. If you like, ask police to invite me for questioning. Like the things I'll say ɛh! I'm calling your bluff!” he wrote in his Facebook post.









