Multi-stakeholder approach needed to combat Antimicrobial Resistance in Ghana – Professor Ohene Buabeng

Professor Kwame Ohene Buabeng, a Clinical Pharmacologist and a Professor of Pharmacy Practice at the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, College of Health Sciences, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has called for ramped up and multifaceted approach in curbing the spiraling situation of antibiotic abuse in the country.

Speaking at a virtual media roundtable organized by globally acclaimed Pharmaceutical company, Pfizer aimed at raising awareness about Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and Stewardship on Thursday, August 24, 2023, Professor Buabeng appealed to various stakeholders in the country’s health sector to join forces to combat the situation before it gets out of hand.



Professor Buabeng stated while there are policies and regulations designed to forestall the prevalence of AMR, the enforcement of the regulations has been weakened by the lack of coordination among the various stakeholders in the health sector.



“The problem with the policy implementation is that regulation is quite weak. Oftentimes, we are not able to enforce it because of weak regulation. We need to create awareness and educate the public about the situation. Awareness of the public about the misconceptions and power of anti-biotics. It is a question of being aware of the policies in place and strengthening various institutions that are responsible for the enforcement,” he said.



Professor Buabeng laid much emphasis on the role of the Ghanaian media in creating awareness about the misconceptions about antibiotic usage.



He believes that the media has the power to drive campaigns that will dissuade not only the general public but health professionals about the negative impact of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).



“All of us have roles to play because if journalists are able to educate the public about this responsible use of antibiotics if regulators are working with the stakeholders and they are all working collectively in addressing this, I think it will go a long way. This issue is like the galamsey issue. The policy and guidelines outline what has to be done but all stakeholders must come together, starting from government, then regulators, health professionals and all other stakeholders who are working in the various place and then journalists etc. Education, Awareness and Enforcement,” he said.

Professor Buabeng further highlighted the risk AMR poses to the Ghanaian health system and demanded immediate steps to remedy the situation.



“Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a serious threat to global public health. It increases morbidity and mortality and is associated with high economic costs due to its healthcare burden. Infections with multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacteria also have substantial implications on clinical and economic outcomes. Moreover, increased indiscriminate use of antibiotics during the COVID-19 pandemic will heighten bacterial resistance and ultimately lead to more deaths."



“This review highlights AMR’s scale and consequences, the importance, and implications of an antimicrobial stewardship program (ASP) to fight resistance and protect global health. Antimicrobial stewardship (AMS), an organizational or system-wide healthcare strategy, is designed to promote, improve, monitor, and evaluate the rational use of antimicrobials to preserve their future effectiveness, along with the promotion and protection of public health. ASP has been very successful in promoting antimicrobials’ appropriate use by implementing evidence-based interventions. "



“The “One Health” approach, a holistic and multisectoral approach, is also needed to address AMR’s rising threat. AMS practices, principles, and interventions are critical steps toward containing and mitigating AMR. Evidence-based policies must guide the “One Health” approach, vaccination protocols, health professionals’ education, and the public’s awareness about AMR"



Dr. Yaw Ampem Amoako a Senior Lecturer at the School of Medicine and Dentistry of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Consultant Infectious Diseases Physician said “Antimicrobial stewardship programmes optimize the use of antimicrobials, improve patient outcomes, reduce AMR and health-care-associated infections, and save health-care costs amongst others.”



“With rates of AMR increasing worldwide, and very few new antibiotics being developed, existing antibiotics are becoming a limited resource. It is therefore essential that antibiotics only be prescribed – and that last-resort antibiotics (AWaRe RESERVE group) be reserved – for patients who truly need them. Hence, AMS and its defined set of actions for optimizing antibiotic use are of paramount importance.

Dr. Kodjo Soroh, Medical Director West Africa Pfizer, commented: “Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death. AMR is one of the biggest threats to global health today and can affect anyone, of any age, in any country. If it continues to rise unchecked, minor infections could become life-threatening, serious infections could become impossible to treat, and many routine medical procedures could become too risky to perform.



"Without action by governments, industry, and society, AMR is expected to cause 10 million deaths each year by 2050.”4 Overuse of antibiotics is creating stronger germs. Some bacteria are already "resistant" to common antibiotics. When bacteria become resistant to antibiotics, it is often harder and more expensive to treat the infection. Losing the ability to treat serious bacterial infections is a major threat to public health.



Currently, at least 700,000 people die each year due to drug-resistant diseases.



