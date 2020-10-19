Multipurpose administrative block inaugurated at Accra Academy

The multipurpose administrative block

Source: Fred Osei, Contributor

Accra Academy had inaugurated a newly but multipurpose administrative block to facilitate and enhance the day - to - day management o senior high school.

The two-storey adifice, worth about GH¢109 million, had been designed to house among other facilities, a physical and an electronic library, an ICT centre and some special managerial offices to meet modern technological trends relative to administration.



New Block



The project which started close to a decade ago by the government under the GETFund facility was however handed over to the school as an empty building as the contract did not include furnishing it.



Speaking at a ceremony in Accra to officially receive the project from the consultant in charge, Masuab Consult, the Headmaster of Accra Academy, Mr Emmanuel Ofoe Fiemawhle, was hopeful that the new facility would make the administration of the school less burdensome and enhance productivity.



Old Block



He indicated that the old administration had outlived its purpose, obsolete and therefore, needed to be replaced to keep the school running at a desired pace.

"The present administration block was to serve a certain number of students and staff within a certain period. You will realise that now, we are in a technological world where data process and information have become the norm of our administrative work. The place is not structured to have some of these facilities and the number had also increased.



"And so with this new facility, it is going to enhance administrative work in the sense that all those offices that were hitherto not part of the old structure can now have a space and then the needed working tool can be provided for them.



"This will enhance data processing, information on staff and students, appraisal of work outputs for staff and response to request from outside the school," he averred.



Furnishing



Mr Fiemawhle further indicated that the school would as soon as possible commence "post - handling over " processes to get the facility fully furnished to serve its purpose, adding that they would explore all possible means of funding to get it done.

