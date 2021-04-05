Multitudes gather at Apetorku Gbordzi shrine to celebrate Easter festival

Several people showed up to celebrate the festival

This year’s Apetorku Easter Festival within the Akatsi South municipality of the Volta region was attended by hundreds of worshippers, most of whom blatantly flouted the coronavirus protocols.

According to a report on myjoyonline.com, the multitude gathered at the Apetorku Gbordzi shrine in Dagbamatey as a way of paying reverence to their deity at this year’s Apetorku Easter Festival.



Every year, the Apetorku festival falls in line with the Christian Easter celebration that seeks to honour the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.



Like a pilgrimage, many believers of the traditional faith gather annually to pay homage to their gods whom they believe provide every need of theirs.



Nugorgbea Kofi Moses Davor moderated this year’s festivity after the demise of Hunua Yao Dunyo, who ruled for several decades, according to sources, as cited by the report.



On the morning of Sunday, which is also the Resurrection Sunday for Christians, the gods, who are believed to be built on the principles of love, truth, and justice were outdoored by a procession through the town.

The procession ended with the gods returned to the shrine.



The report added that many traditional groups including the Yewe, Breteke, Korku, Zanugbetorwo among others were revealed to have graced the annual festival.



The majority of the believers who attended the festival were clad in white and a touch of black.



They participated in rituals, dancing and singing accompanied with intense drumming, all in honor of their gods.