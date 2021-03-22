Municipal Health Director appeals for PPE

Personal Protective Equipment

The Municipal Health Director of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mrs Caroline Effah Otoo has appealed to individuals, philanthropists and organizations for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the safety of health workers was extremely important and explained that "in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, many health workers were badly infected due to lack of PPE"



She said having enough PPE would help reduce the spread of the disease and safeguard their health workers from COVID-19 in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tarkwa.



Mrs Otoo said the Directorate did not have sufficient PPE, adding that, their health caregivers were at risk of being exposed to COVID-19 and considering the intensity of the new variant there was the need for more PPE.

"For the second wave of the new strain of coronavirus, the infection rate among health workers had gone down, but if we do not get enough PPE it will increase".



She entreated the public to protect themselves at all times by wearing nose masks, washing their hands frequently with soap under running water and using alcohol-based hand sanitizers.