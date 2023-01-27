Muntaka, Avoka and other Minority MPs oppose appointment of Ato Forson

Muntaka Mubarak has been removed as Minority Chief Whip

Member of Parliament for Asawase and former Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, has stated that the party did not inform them before the change in leadership.

Addressing a press conference, he expressed his displeasure saying, the party failed to use the appropriate procedure in changing the leadership.



“At no such meeting was this issue brought up for discussion. So it is clear that the letter may have been written by the General Secretary, but it’s a decision by a few people, and we believe that our party should sit up because Article 55 of the 1997 constitution enjoins us to follow democratic processes.”



“We were never consulted. Rumours that some elders were sent to talk to us, that is not true. We do not think it is acceptable for us as parliamentarians to watch on as leaders are chosen for us.”



Meanwhile, some National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament have petitioned the party leadership over the changes.

Addressing the media on Thursday, January 26, 2023, MP for Zebilla East and former Majority leader, Cletus Avoka said “The basis for our petition is a prayer that, the party suspends the reshuffling as indicated by the General Secretary until such a time that a holistic meeting of stakeholders with consultations before a decision is taken.”



“It is on the backdrop that the national executives of the party a few weeks ago decided that all appointees in the party and parliament should remain in office till we conclude the parliamentary and presidential primaries. We are therefore surprised that the reshuffling is reaching the caucus in parliament. We think that this is premature. The timing is not appropriate and the consequences are very grave. There should be more timely and adequate consultation.”



The petition is going to the Council of Elders of the NDC and a copy to the National Executives, Speaker of Parliament and former President, John Dramani Mahama.