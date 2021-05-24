Muntaka dismisses claims he has been admitted to the ICU at 37 Military Hospital

Member of Parliament for Asawase Contituency, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka

Source: 3news

Asawase lawmaker, Muntaka Mubarak, has dismissed claims that he has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the 37Military Hospital in Accra.

He said he is currently in South Africa attending the Pan African Parliament with his colleagues.



In a short statement on Sunday May 23, he said “My attention has been drawn to a rumor circulating around that I have been admitted to the ICU 37 Military Hospital.

“I wish to state that it is not true and should be treated with contempt. Alhamdulillah am doing very well and currently in South Africa attending to Pan African Parliament with my colleagues .



“I wish to thank family, friends and love ones who show concerns by calling to check on me. Thank you”