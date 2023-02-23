Muntaka faces tough contest as group sponsors his bigger contender for the Asawase seat

Some NDC executives of the Asawase Constituency

Source: Nana Peprah

The dream of Muntaka Mubarak, Member of Parliament for Asawase constituency to maintain his seat seems shaking as contest for his seat keeps getting tougher.

Some branch executives of the Asawase constituency and others in the diaspora have contributed a whopping amount of money to fund the nomination form of Masawudu Mubarick, a contender who is set to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.



Masawudu Mabarick who picked nomination form to contest the Asawase parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NDC in the 2020 election, was subsequently disqualified for some reasons.



Addressing the media in a press conference, Abubakar Ahmed Ibrahim who is a branch executive for the Asawase B- Line, said, the group took this important decision based on the enormous contribution made by Comrade Masawudu towards building a formidable NDC in the Asawase Constituency and Ashanti Region as a whole.



The statement continues that Masawudu Mübarick, through his Asawase Youth Empowerment Program, has successfully secured meaningful and sustainable jobs for the youth of Asawase constituency, both at home and abroad.



They are therefore of the firm conviction that the Policies and Programs put in place by Masawudu Mubarick will bring a total transformation to Asawase thus if he gets the nod to become a parliamentary candidate and subsequently become an MP for the area.



Ahmed Ibrahim further revealed that the branch executive in Ghana have raised an amount of Gh¢5,000 whilst the diaspora have raised $10,000 dollars in addition.



Read the full statement below

Press Statement



ASAWASE YOUTH TO FUND THE PURCHASE OF PARLIAMENTARY NOMINATIONS



FORM FOR COMRADE MURARICK MASAWUDU



We the undersigned Branch Executives and our colleague branch executives in the



Asawase Constituency, have contributed an amount of Gh¢5,000.00 as the fee for



picking up the parliamentary nomination form for Hon Masawudu Mubarick when the party officially open nominations.



We came about this all-important decision based on the enormous contribution of Comrade Masawudu towards building a formidable NDC in the Asawase

Constituency and Ashanti Region as a whole.



Comrade Masawudu Mubarick, through his Asawase Youth Empowerment Program,



has successfully secured meaningful and sustainable jobs for the youth of Asawase Constituency, both at home and abroad. This aliens with his overall goal of building the human capital base of the constituency.



These young people are today the backbone of their branches within the Constituency. They have adopted their branch and funded the activities of the



branches.



We are convinced that, when given the node, Comrade Masawudu, through his



Youth Empowerment Program, would eradicate the long-standing financial

struggle the branches go through, making them ineffective.



Finally, the Policies and Programs that Comrade Masawudu Mubarick espouses



assure us that when he becomes a Parliamentary Candidate and subsequently



becomes the MP of Asawase, the Constituency will undoubtedly witness the total



transformation she deserves.



We want to express our hearty thanks for and on behalf of Hon. Masawudu Mubarick to the young men and women in the diaspora who also raised a whopping amount of S10,000 to cover the filing fees of Hon. Mubarick Masawudu, affirming



their belief in his human development agenda.

Long live Ghana



Long live the NDC



Long live Asawase



Long live Hon. Mubarick Masawudu