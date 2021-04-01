Muntaka gives details on why Minority backed Ofori-Atta's approval

Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Minority Chief Whip

Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, the Minority Chief Whip says it was difficult for the Minority in Parliament to take a decision by consensus to approve the nomination of Ken Ofori-Atta as the Finance Minister-designate.

According to him, the party supporters may not understand the action the NDC leadership in Parliament took regarding the nomination of Ken Ofori-Atta but “we did not take it lightly”.



“It was thoroughly discussed and we came to that conclusion…yes we had some concerns…but you see the House was scheduled to rise on [Tuesday] and if we don’t carry on and finish the business what [it] will mean is that we will continue to hang around here. Easter is almost coming, so, in the wisdom of the leadership, we agreed to do this…” Muntaka explained to Joy News in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Wednesday.



He further assured the rank and file of the party and Ghanaians as a whole that the 137 Minority MPs will not rubber-stamp government decisions.



“You can be rest assured that we [Minority] will hold them accountable. Remember when we were 106 [MPs], we fought so well that at a point I forgot that they were 169 [Majority MPs] and we were 106; it was almost as if we were parallel. Now we are 137 [MPs] and they are 137 plus 1 [MP], why will you want to have doubts that it is going to be different? I mean we will hold them accountable and put up the best of fights,” Muntaka who is the Asawase MP noted.

He denied allegations that the Minority members on the Appointments Committee have been compromised by the Majority to do their bidding.



“You know that ultimately, this is where all of us want to arrive: just be working towards getting them there, but if you want them all to be happy you may never get them there. Yes, I know sometimes you hear the rumours ‘oh they’ve been compromised’…it is very unfortunate to hear,” Muntaka said.



The NDC MPs on the Appointments Committee led by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu have come under strong criticisms for approving nominees of President Akufo-Addo especially that of Ken Ofori-Atta.



Angry members of the opposition NDC flayed their members on the Appointments Committee as well as the leadership of the party in Parliament including the Speaker.