Muntaka is a 'fighter' and strong man - Allotey Jacobs commends Asawase MP

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has commended the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase Constituency and former Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak over his re-election.

Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak was re-elected during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023.



Allotey Jacobs, making his submissions on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show, described Hon. Muntaka Mubarak as a "fighter" as his victory in the elections was not so assured.



The Asawase seat was one of the contentious seats during the primaries.

Allotey Jacobs explained that Hon. Muntaka Mubarak was least expected to win the seat again but his victory is testament of his strength.



"Muntaka has shown that he is a fighter and a strong man. And these elections, I will respect him for it," he said, adding "God bless him. He's shown that he is a man. He is a man of principles. His enemies must understand it; he is a man of principles".



