Muntaka is not relevant in my life, I won't reconcile with him – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong says the MP for Asawase is not someone relevant in his life, therefore, he is not going to reconcile with him.

The two men had a fracas in Parliament over a year ago.



According to the Assin Central MP, he would have fought the MP in Parliament, but he has since grown calmer over the matter.



“I would have given him some flying kicks you would [be] surprised. I still kick good! Look, people are watching, let’s leave this idiot,” Kennedy Agyapong told Paul Adom-Otchere on Good Evening Ghana on Tuesday, June 23.



But for the timely intervention of some MPs, on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, there would have been a very untoward scene in Parliament.



The two, the MP for Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak and MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, just before proceedings started that morning, met and used abusive and insulting words against each other.

The verbal war of words happened a day after the Assin Central MP was dragged to the Parliamentary Privileges Committee by the Asawase MP, for allegedly inciting the public against the late investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein Suale, who was murdered by unknown assailants.



Muntaka Mubarak, who is also the Minority Chief Whip, stated that the NPP firebrand’s incitement of violence against the late journalist was in contempt of Parliament.



He said: “I made this complaint of contempt of Parliament against my own colleague for the embarrassment and uncalled-for comments and incitement of the public against a member of the public that unfortunately led to the death of the gentleman.”



Muntaka Mubarak then called on the Speaker to refer the member to the Privileges Committee for his inciting comments about the late Tiger Eye investigator.



This was after the Minority, at a news conference, asked the police to arrest the Assin Central MP as a key suspect in the murder of Ahmed Hussein Suale.

An unhappy Agyapong met Muntaka in the lobby of the House where the exchanges ensued.



Agyapong took offence and confronted the Minority Chief Whip, raising issues with why the latter asked that he, Agyapong, should be referred to the Privileges Committee.



The exchanges in the lobby ended and the two parted ways.



Muntaka subsequently took his seat in the Chamber before the day’s session began.



Agyapong later walked into the Chamber in the company of some MPs from the Majority side including Effutu MP, Alex Afenyo Markin, and out of nowhere, Agyapong started insulting the Asawase MP.

The Asawase MP rebutted in Twi, describing Agyapong in very uncomplimentary terms. Kennedy Agyapong then vowed to make Muntaka uncomfortable in Ghana.



Muntaka followed with more vitriolic language whilst shouting at Kennedy Agyapong as the NPP MP was being restrained by some colleague MPs.



Meanwhile, Ken Agyapong was banging the desks in the Chamber and threatening to deal with Muntaka at the appropriate time.



Muntaka Mubarak also replied, shouting and pointing fingers in Agyapong’s direction, and boasting that he was a Zongo boy who feared nothing.



