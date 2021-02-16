Muntaka must apologise to Oman FM – Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong is demanding an apology from his colleague representing Asawase, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak over his claims that Oman FM was spared from sanction despite defaulting payments for its authorization.

The National Communication Authority’s closure of some radio stations as a result of their failure to renew their authorization license became a topic during the vetting of the Minister for Communications and Digitisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.



The MP for Asawase during the vetting of the minister averred that closure of the radio stations was targeted and politically motivated for which reason pro-government stations such as Oman FM which had also defaulted its payment was not closed down.



Reacting to the MPs claims, Kennedy Agyapong who is the Owner of Oman FM in an interview with the radio station monitored by GhanaWeb said the Asawase MP owes his radio station an apology for making false allegations against it.



According to him, the radio station has never defaulted in any payment, and that despite he being a new Patriotic Party Member, he pleaded on behalf of pro-opposition party radio stations when the issue of authorization payments came up.



“I pleaded on their behalf for all the radio stations to be opened so they could make the payments in installments but the NCA probably did not agree. So Muntaka has to come back and apologise to Oman FM,” he stated.

Mr Agyapong said he has always ensured his media organisations pay their licensing fees despite his political affiliations because his party may not be in government forever.



He believes the owners of the closed-down media houses did not understand that principle.



“Just this morning I was saying we need to go and pay for our TV license renewal, I could say we won’t pay because NPP is in power. But no, because it will catch up with me. NPP is not going to be there forever and all these things are going to come up and that is what Radio Gold, Montie and all the other stations that were closed down faced to understand that,” the MP said.



