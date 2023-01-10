Muntaka's agenda against party chairman, others tearing us apart - Asawasi NDC calls on NEC

Umar Harris, Communications Officer of the constituency

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Some concerned members of the opposition NDC in the Asawasi constituency of the Ashanti region have called on the party's NEC to immediately intervene in the boiling and unfortunate activities that are being orchestrated by the sitting Member of Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak.

According to the group which is mainly made up of the constituency's communication bureau, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, the MP for the area has been causing division amongst members of the constituency who are supposed to fight hard to win power for the 2024 election in conviction.



They lamented how Muntaka has created factions where they revealed that the development was likely to affect the party and should care not to be taken.



Addressing a press conference on Monday, Umar Harris, Communications Officer of the constituency said, the brewing tension needs immediate attention from the National Executive Committee (NEC) before things get escalated.



According to him, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka who had been known from day one for campaigning against the candidature of the current chairman of the constituency, Faisal Dauda, has been doing everything possible to make the chairman unsuccessful.



Backing their claims with facts, the group said Hon. Muntaka who is supposed to work hand in hand with the current chairman has rather ignored him for the old chairman, Muttum. "It is very shocking that Muntaka still uses the old chairman in most of his projects and other duties at the expense of the newly elected chairman".

The group also said Muntaka Mubarak mostly holds meetings with some members of the party and other executives, without the chairman and other executives.



They further revealed that some persons who are known close allies of Hon. Muntaka Mubarak have been sighted on several occasions, publishing fake news about the current chairman.



They said some of them sadly sit on live radio and instead of promoting the peace and good image of the NDC, rather spew lies about the current chairman to tarnish his image and the Asawasi NDC in general.



Sighting recent occurrences and expressing concern over some media persons who are known to have sold their conscience to some political animals, the communication bureau said, there was a recent fake media publication skewed to harass, defame and taint the hard-earned reputation of the chairman.



"In desperation to make the chairman unpopular, scores of lunatic bloggers defying ethics of professionalism and prompting cognitive consciousness in intelligence will stoop so low to champion an agenda that will make the chairman and the constituency unpopular".

"It is public knowledge that some leading party members from our constituency campaigned against the candidature of Faisal Dauda popularly known as Mallam Concern and did promise to make his administration uneasy and unsuccessful". They said.



According to the group, the news faked that the constituency chairman had been arrested for causing violence within the constituency, which they see as something that only sought to tarnish the image of the chairman and the constituency in general.



The group has however called on the NEC of the party and prominent voices of conscience in the Zongo community to step in and foster a spirit of political hegemony that will safeguard the fortunes of the party in the constituency and beyond.