Muntaka’s allegation of bribery against judge serious attack on judiciary - Lawyer

Private legal practitioner lawyer Tachie Antiedu

Private legal practitioner lawyer Tachie Antiedu says the allegation by Muntaka Mubarak, the Chief Whip of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that a Supreme Court judge attempted to bribe an NDC MP is a serious allegation that should be investigated.

The allegation he opined is one that has dragged the name of the apex court in the mud and it would be prudent for a probe to be conducted.



Lawyer Antiedu told Kwabena Agyapong that he was shocked when he heard the allegation because the apex court is the only place for us to seek redress hence any form of an allegation that will drag them in the mud should not be taken lightly.



The calibre of the person who made the allegation is an MP, he is a Chief Whip and highly respected and so his allegation should be investigated.



“Any allegation that will bring the name of the judiciary into disrepute or any allegation that will tarnish the image of a single judge or affect the dignity of the judiciary is serious and that is why they have the power to cite you for contempt. I am not saying this is contempt but we need to be circumspect in our pronouncements.”



He said, judges, are not politicians but neutrals and live in a secluded world hence must be respected.

Even if the judge is a district magistrate, he or she must be respected.



The Chief Whip of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament last week accused a Supreme Court judge of trying to influence the outcome of the Speakership elections for the 8th Parliament.



Speaking on JoyNews’ The Probe on Sunday, he said: “Shamefully, a Supreme Court judge called a lady colleague telling her what they will give her, if she votes for Prof Mike Oquaye. He told her that, they will help her take care of her children, she can take fuel from a filling station for free for the next four years.



“So we [NDC] are going to look into it. We will look at the time he made those calls,” he stated.