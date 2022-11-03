Murder allegation against Bullgod: Lawyer Sosu dissects Shatta Wale's claim

Ghanaian lawyer and politician Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu has given legal education concerning the accusation Shatta Wale levelled against his former manager, Bullgod, for having a hand in the murder of one Fenick.

In a social media post by the Dancehall artiste on November 2, 2022, he mentioned he was ready to tell the court how the act was planned and executed.



Due to Bullgod's history as regards the murder of Fennec Okyere, some social media users concluded that Shatta Wale's 'Fenick' was actually Fennec Okyere who before his demise was the manager of rapper Kwaw Kese. In 2018, Bullgod was discharged by the court in relation to the murder case.



Some have chastised Shatta Wale for leveling what they described as a serious accusation following his altercation with Bullgod who was once his manager.



Speaking to Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV's E-Forum, lawyer Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu mentioned that it will be presumptuous to connect the two names - Fenick and Fennec.



“If even a correlation is drawn between the two names, that may be presumptive. I think that if anybody really believes that Bullgod indeed has committed some crime and knows that he has evidence to that effect, the best place is to go to the police station and not social media,” he advised.



“So, I think that you may have to ignore that post and then move forward. Crime investigation is not done on social media.

“It is done at the police station, so if anybody has critical information that can help any court convict somebody, then, it is the police that you go to,” he added.



Asked if the conclusion is that there is nothing serious about what Shatta Wale shared on social media, the legal brain said "that's the point. It has no consequence but if the CIDs are interested, they may invite him for further information if he really believes he has it."



"But the question is that if you do have it, why has it taken you this long? You heard that somebody has been arrested for that crime so why didn't you go and volunteer that information? That's why I doubt we should take that post seriously," Sosu stated.



Meanwhile, the police has said it is in touch with Shatta Wale following his claim that he has information about how Bullgod planned the murder of Fenick.



“The Police have made contact with Shata Wale who is cooperating with us on the matter. The Police would like to put on record that the recently established Cold Case Unit, has been working for months on all unresolved murder cases, including that of Fennec Okyere with support from the affected families,” a statement by the police shared on social media read.



Fennec Okyere was murdered on Thursday, March 13, 2014, murdered at his Manet Gardens residence on Spintex Road, Accra, by unknown assailants. He was 31.

Bullgod was later arrested on the basis that he had supposedly threatened Fennec Okyere on air.







Watch this episode of E-Forum below.







ADA/BB