Murder of Imoro Sherrif: Police drops charges against 4 suspects

The Ghana Police Service have dropped charges levelled against the four suspects in the killing of late military officer, Trooper Imoro Sherrif.

The four were among six suspects arrested by the police in an intelligence-led operation.



Two out of six persons have been put before a Tema District Court for their involvement in the murder and the remaining four were charged for stealing, robbery and dishonestly receiving.



The four accused persons are Safianu Musah aka Dayorgu, Ibrahim Rakib, Yusif Mohammed and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim.



The two, accused of murder are Samuel Tetteh aka Wiper and Abubakar Sadick aka Naadu or Birdman.



According to the lawyer four, Abdul Fatawu, indicated that they were in court to plead for bail for the remaining three but the court announced that the charges levelled against all four were dropped by the prosecutor.

“The four, apart from the two, the remaining are being charged for dishonestly receiving and so we have been coming to court. The last time we secured bail for one. We were hoping to secure bail for the remaining four accused persons as far we are concern. But we came today prepared to fight our bail application once again only to have a very short business. The business being that, prosecution has indicated to the court that they are redrawing the charges against the said accused persons,” he said.



He explained that it is constitutional for the attorney general to take such action against his clients



“As we stand now, we are not being held for any crime and so they are supposed to be free men. As far as the constitution is concerned Act 88 of the constitution gives the Attorney General the power to institute criminal charges against any persons it deems fit and base on the evidences against you or not same act 30 also gives them the power to withdraw charges that they have levelled against people,” he added.



Background:



The Ghana Police Service confirmed the arrest of the main suspects in the murder of the late military officer.

According to the police, an intelligence-led operation culminated in the arrest of the unnamed suspects.



Days after the murder of the young soldier, dozens of military officers stormed Ashaiman in an operation that saw some uniformed men entering the town in trucks, with an armoured car plus a helicopter hovering over the town.



The exercise is said to be in response to the gruesome murder of a young soldier, Trooper Sherrif Imoro, by some unidentified persons on Saturday, March 4, 2023.



Videos of the invasion shared across social media show various forms of assault being meted on residents by the rampaging officers who subjected some of the residents to severe beatings.





